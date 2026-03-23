The Upside Debate: UnitedHealth's Consistency vs. Centene's Comeback

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Centene Corporation CNC operate at the core of the healthcare industry, offering government-sponsored and commercial health plans. Both benefit from rising healthcare demand, an aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Their scale and role in healthcare delivery make them natural peers for comparison.

However, the two companies are at very different stages. UnitedHealth continues to build on its leadership position with steady execution, while Centene is navigating a turnaround, focusing on efficiency and margin recovery after a challenging phase. With shifting policy dynamics and medical cost pressures in healthcare, the timing of this comparison is especially relevant. The CMS proposed only a modest 0.09% increase in Medicare Advantage payment rates for 2027.

Now, let’s break down the fundamentals and recent performance to see which stock offers stronger upside potential today.

The Case for UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth remains the most diversified and operationally disciplined player in managed care with a market cap of $250.1 billion. Its dual-engine model, insurance through UnitedHealthcare and technology-enabled health services via Optum continue to drive growth. This structure allows the company to manage medical costs effectively while expanding into higher-margin healthcare services.

In its latest reported quarter, UnitedHealth delivered 12% revenue growth, supported by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength witnessed in Optum Rx. However, adjusted earnings took a beating, down 69% year over year due to elevated medical costs and declining risk-based membership.

Profitability remains a standout, backed by scale, data integration and care delivery capabilities. Its scale gives it strong negotiating leverage, enabling it to manage medical loss ratios better than its peers and maintain a structural advantage.Cash flows are strong, enabling continued investment in growth initiatives and shareholder returns. Operating cash flows are estimated to be $18 billion in 2026, and it expects to make repurchases of $2.5 billion and pay dividends worth $8 billion.

Risks do exist, including rising medical costs and regulatory scrutiny around Medicare Advantage and its PBM business. However, UnitedHealth has historically navigated these challenges better than its peers. Its consistent execution and a strong services arm help offset insurance volatility, making earnings less sensitive to cost fluctuations.

The Case for Centene

Centene’s story is more about recovery and repositioning. The company, with a market cap of $16.9 billion, is heavily focused on government-sponsored programs, particularly Medicaid, which exposes it to policy changes and redetermination cycles. This has created near-term uncertainty around membership and revenue stability.

In its most recent quarter, its revenues rose 21.9% year over year, but the bottom line went from earnings of 80 cents per share a year ago to a loss of $1.19. Nevertheless, Centene showed some signs of stabilization, with efforts to improve margins beginning to take shape. The company has been exiting underperforming markets and repricing contracts to better reflect cost trends. While these actions are necessary, they also highlight the structural challenges Centene is addressing.CNC’s return on invested capital of 3.76% is lower than UNH’s 5.37%.

Compared to UnitedHealth, Centene’s profitability remains weaker. Margins are under pressure due to higher medical costs and less diversified operations. CNC’s HBR is estimated to be in the band of 90.9-91.7% for 2026, down from 91.9% in 2025. Meanwhile, UNH expects MCR to be 88.8% (± 50 bps) in 2026, down from 89.1% in 2025.

Centene’s long-term debt-to-capital of 46.45% is higher than UnitedHealth’s 42.48%, indicating greater financial leverage. That said, Centene does offer turnaround potential. If execution improves and cost controls take hold, there could be meaningful upside. However, this potential comes with higher risk and less visibility compared to UnitedHealth’s steady growth trajectory.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for UNH & CNC?

For UnitedHealth, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts 2026 EPS of $17.70, reflecting an 8.3% year-over-year growth, followed by another 12% jump in 2027. For 2026, revenues are pegged at $440.4 billion, suggesting a 1.6% decline year over year. The top line is expected to improve 3.9% in 2027. Over the last four quarters, UNH beat earnings twice and missed twice.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Analysts anticipate a rebound in Centene’s 2026 earnings, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate standing at $3.05 per share, implying 46.6% year-over-year growth as its cost pressures ease. The same for 2027 indicates 32.3% jump. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 revenues signals 2.7% decline and 1.6% improvement year over year, respectively. CNC has beaten earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once.

Centene Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Valuation: UNH vs. CNC

UnitedHealth trades at a premium valuation relative to Centene, reflecting its superior earnings visibility, diversification and margin profile. Investors are willing to pay more for consistency and lower risk. UnitedHealth currently trades at a forward P/E of 15.17X, above Centene’s 10.51X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance Comparison

Over the past month, UnitedHealth’s shares have gained 0.6%, outperforming Centene, the broader industry and the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%, 2.2% and 5.4%, respectively. This contrast highlights improving investor confidence in UNH’s growth plan, cost containment and earnings visibility.

Price Performance – UNH, CNC, Industry & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Target Outlook: UNH vs. CNC

UnitedHealth trades below its average price target of $359.26, implying 28.1% upside, with a range of $280-$440, reflecting steady confidence in its outlook. Centene also offers upside of 23.7% to its $44 average target, with a range of $32-$80. While both present potential gains, UnitedHealth’s higher implied return strengthens its upside case.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth and Centene both stand to benefit from long-term healthcare tailwinds, but the difference in execution and visibility is clear. Centene’s earnings rebound potential offers upside, yet it remains tied to stabilizing Medicaid trends, making the outlook less certain.

UnitedHealth, despite near-term cost pressures, offers greater stability through its diversified model, stronger profitability metrics and better cost control. With higher implied upside, UNH stands out as the more consistent upside opportunity at this stage, even though both companies currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.