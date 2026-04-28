UPS (UPS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Parcel Service (UPS) reported $21.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic : $9.16 versus $8.66 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $9.16 versus $8.66 estimated by four analysts on average. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $12.14 compared to the $12.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $12.14 compared to the $12.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily package volume - Total : 19.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19 million.

: 19.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19 million. Average daily package volume - U.S. Domestic Package - Total : 16.04 million versus 15.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.04 million versus 15.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other : $157 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $157 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $10.44 billion compared to the $10.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $10.44 billion compared to the $10.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions- Other : $472 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $472 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenue- International Package- Export : $3.55 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $3.55 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $14.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $14.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenue- International Package : $4.54 billion versus $4.39 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $4.54 billion versus $4.39 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $2.54 billion versus $2.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air: $2.35 billion versus $2.3 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for UPS here>>>

Shares of UPS have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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