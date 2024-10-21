UPS (UPS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, United Parcel Service (UPS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UPS metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' will likely reach $3.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Package' stands at $4.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package' should come in at $14.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other' to reach $165.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' will reach $21.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.78.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' will reach 1,631.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' to come in at 1,534.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' will reach $11.18. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.10.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' reaching $12.59. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.54 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' of $8.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.73.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' should arrive at $33.22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' at 3,166.10 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.14 million.



Shares of UPS have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

