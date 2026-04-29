UPS Stock Reversal Is Backed by Institutions—And a 6% Yield

It has taken time for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to recover from its loss of the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) contract, but the recovery is at hand. The Q1 earnings results revealed not only strengths but also an accelerated outlook for inflection, despite the tepid guidance.

The tepid guidance is the operational factor in Q2, as it led the market to sell off, and the selloff is a buying opportunity. While tepid relative to the analysts' consensus, investors should focus on the Q2 growth outlook and the high probability that guidance is cautious. Q1 strengths were not reflected in the guidance update and are unlikely to cease in Q2.

The more likely scenario, as reflected in labor market trends, is that UPS's business continues to outperform in the coming quarters. Labor data, specifically weekly total claims, reveal labor markets strengthening compared to last year. The gauge has declined 11 of 14 weeks this year, accelerating to about 3% as of early April, leaving total jobless claims down more than 11% for the year. The takeaway is that economic conditions, albeit weak compared to the peaks of post-pandemic stimulus-related activity, are healthy compared to past periods of normal economic strength.

UPS Stock Amid Valuation-Driven Upswing

In this environment, investors can expect UPS not only to outperform but to sustain recovery into the future. In this scenario, the 15X price multiple presents an opportunity, as it is below historical averages with forecast earnings growth. The stock price valuation can increase by 4X to 6X earnings simply to match the average, creating an ever-higher bar for the stock price to meet as earnings grow. Assuming a sustained upswing, UPS stock valuation could move into the mid-20X range, setting the stage for a significant increase in the stock price, with gains in the double-digit to triple-digit range over time.

Institutional data reveal they are accumulating the stock and limiting downside risk in Q2. The group provides a solid support base, owning more than 60% of the shares, and has accumulated at a nearly $2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months (TTM). The critical detail is that institutional accumulation accelerated in Q1 2026, approaching $4 in purchases for each $1 sold, underpinning the stock price action.

Institutions Underpin UPS Stock Price Reversal

The stock price action is telling: the market for UPS hit bottom in 2025, and the early 2026 activity reflects a reversal. The stock price advanced in Q1, moving above what appears to be the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal, creating a much higher and potentially very bullish second shoulder. Price action in subsequent months shows the market pulling back to test support at levels where institutional investors are likely to buy. Assuming the market follows through on the opportunity, UPS shares are likely to rebound quickly.

Analysts' trends align with the market bottom. While no revisions were issued immediately after the release, the initial commentary was cautious yet optimistic, suggesting the sentiment rebound may gain momentum. As it stands, MarketBeat data shows 27 analysts rating it a Hold, with a 37% Buy-side bias. There are three Sell ratings logged, but none are less than four months old, and the price target trend is contrary to them. The consensus price target steadied after the Q4 2025 release, indicating approximately 10% upside from the critical support level, which is the 150-day exponential moving average.

High-Yielding UPS Can Sustain Its Payout

UPS’s dividend is among the reasons why analysts and institutions show so much optimism. The stock yields more than 6%, with shares trading near long-term lows, and it's reliable for 2026. The dividend payment was touch-and-go for a few quarters but was sustained by balance-sheet health and turnaround efforts, and it became safer by the quarter.

The outlook now is for steadily improving payout and balance-sheet metrics, tied to earnings and cash-flow growth, and the resumption of distribution increases. Although the company ended its streak of annual increases, distribution growth capacity is also improving, providing another catalyst for share price action.

The biggest risk for UPS is the execution of its turnaround strategy. As the company focuses on closing excess capacity and shifting toward automation, delays and missteps will be reflected in the stock price. The key metric is operating margin, which is targeted at 9.6%, more than 300 bps better than in Q1. Fuel costs are also a concern, with oil trading well above the 2025 average, and may hamper margin recovery in the near to mid-term. The critical catalyst in all of this is package volume; when it inflects positively, the stock price rebound will strengthen.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.