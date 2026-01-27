UPS Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said, for the full year 2026, on a consolidated basis, it expects revenue to be approximately $89.7 billion and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin to be approximately 9.6%. The company is planning capital expenditures of about $3.0 billion and dividend payments of around $5.4 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $1.791 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.721 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year. UPS noted that for the fourth quarter of 2025, GAAP results included total charges of $238 million, or $0.28 per share, comprised of a non-cash, after-tax charge of $137 million due to a write-off of the company's MD-11 aircraft fleet and after-tax transformation charges of $101 million. Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $2.029 billion or $2.38 per share for the period. Revenue fell 3.2% to $24.479 billion from $25.301 billion last year.

The UPS Board has approved a first-quarter dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable March 5, 2026, to shareowners of record on February 17, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, UPS shares are up 3.6 percent to $110.74.

