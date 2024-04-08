UPS Boosts Shipment Delivery Between Asia-Pacific & Australia

United Parcel Service UPS unveiled a significant enhancement in its delivery services, offering customers in leading Asia Pacific economies expedited delivery to and from Australia. This initiative comes with the launch of a new flight connecting UPS's intra-Asia hub in Shenzhen to the Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

Following the introduction of the new service, shipments picked up from customers in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong can be delivered to Australia as early as the next business day. Conversely, Australian customers can expect expedited deliveries across the Asia Pacific region and even to Europe, also achievable within the next business day.

Wilfredo Ramos, president of UPS Asia Pacific, emphasized the significance of this advancement, stating, "From both the import and export perspective, most of Australia's top trading partners are in Asia Pacific, so we're delighted to be able to offer our customers faster delivery times across the region. Faster delivery can make all the difference for businesses looking for a competitive edge."

This move aligns with UPS' ongoing efforts to bolster its network and facility capabilities across Asia Pacific. Recent enhancements in countries such as Singapore, Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Philippines underscore the company's commitment to strengthening its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain, and healthcare logistics services in the region.

Improved delivery times to Australia from the mentioned Asia Pacific markets have taken effect for shipments picked up from Wednesday to Friday, starting Apr 3, 2024, excluding Western Australia. Similarly, next business day delivery from Australia to select destinations in Asia Pacific and Europe is already applicable to shipments picked up on Fridays starting Apr 5, 2024, excluding Western Australia.

UPS' expansion of faster delivery services signifies its dedication to meet evolving customer demands and solidifying its position as a leading logistics partner in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

