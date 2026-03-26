UPS Boosts Its Presence in Asia Pacific With New Logistics Center

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific area to capitalize on new business opportunities. To this end, UPS has announced the opening of its largest and technologically-updated logistics center in the Asia Pacific, the UPS Taoyuan International Logistics Center (TILC). UPS’ investment in the TILC amounts to almost $100 million.

Applied Materials (one of the leading semiconductor and display equipment companies across the globe) utilizes the TILC as its Asia continental distribution center.

TILC: Inbuilt Features & Other Details

The new logistics centre features advanced automation technology, a full suite of value-added capabilities, and state-of-the-art storage and warehouse management solutions for customers in a wide range of industries.

TILC also has a fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMR), which are designed to operate tasks such as pick and pack and inventory management. Usage of AMRs can be beneficial because it leads to productivity gains as well as enhances the customer experience.

TILC spans more than 81,000 square meters of floorspace and is more than double the size of UPS’s warehouse footprint in Taiwan. TILC is located five kilometers from Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), Taiwan’s largest cargo airport. As a result, it helps in smooth connectivity to the global UPS network through the 22 flights operated by UPS across TPE every week.

Lauren Zhao, president of UPS Asia Pacific Supply Chain Solutions and Freight Forwarding, stated, “Taiwan plays a vital role in global supply chains, especially semiconductor manufacturing and high-value sectors such as medical technology. The TILC, which was created to meet evolving customer needs, boosts productivity, efficiency and agility, and gives customers flexibility for future challenges.”

Conclusion

Given that businesses across the Asia Pacific are exploring more opportunities to strengthen every part of their supply chain, the latest investment by UPS in the Asia Pacific appears to be a strategic business move. The newly announced logistics center in the Asia Pacific is expected to help UPS customers operate more efficiently, boost supply chain resilience and connect seamlessly to UPS’ end-to-end global network, while increasing productivity.

This marks the latest in a series of investments made by UPS in the Asia Pacific region, aimed at boosting businesses through the hassle-free dispatch of goods across borders and into UPS’s global smart logistics network.

We would like to remind investors that UPS provides its full portfolio of end-to-end logistics, digital and supply chain solutions to businesses in Taiwan, delivering to more than 200 countries and territories globally within as little as a single business day.

Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Air Lease AL.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.