UPS to Benefit From Ground Portfolio Expansion Initiative: Here's How

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) is forging ahead to expand its shipping portfolio with two new ground services — UPS Ground Saver and UPS Ground with Freight Pricing. Both shipping options are designed to meet the company’s customer-first strategy, which aims to enhance delivery options for residential and commercial shippers.

UPS Ground Saver

UPS Ground Saver is an economical shipping solution meant for less urgent packages. It leverages the UPS Smart Logistics Network.

Ground Saver offers delivery times comparable to standard UPS Ground and has features like Delivery Photo and recipient control upgrades through UPS My Choice. It targets direct-to-consumer businesses shipping lower-value merchandise while maintaining reliability.

UPS Ground With Freight Pricing

UPS Ground with Freight Pricing is meant for commercial shippers who seek reliable small package solutions and for load shipments weighing more than 150 pounds.

Ground with Freight Pricing offers cost savings compared to less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, which do not charge additional fees for services like lift-gate delivery and provide nationwide coverage using UPS’s network.

To Conclude

With the LTL market anticipated to reach $94.5 billion by 2025, UPS' latest business move of expanding its ground shipping options opens the door to more growth opportunities.

UPS chief commercial and strategy officer, Matt Guffey, stated, "UPS is on a mission to transform our customer experience by offering an end-to-end portfolio which provides delivery, returns and pickup services seven-days-a-week. Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing represent the first of many product enhancements UPS will roll out in 2025."

Guffey added, “UPS is the only major U.S. small package carrier that offers parcel service at LTL pricing, which is a true differentiator.”

UPS plans to improvise its portfolio by offering several other enhanced services throughout 2025. This is expected to strengthen its position in the delivery and logistics industry.

UPS’ Zacks Rank

Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Air Transport Services Group ATSG and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Air Transport Services

Air Transport Services Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 31% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s 2025 earnings has remained constant over the past 90 days.

ATSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 6.1%. Shares of ATSG have gained 50.1% in the past six months.

Expeditors

EXPD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2.2% over the past 90 days.

EXPD has an encouraging track record regarding earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met it once. The average surprise was 11.6%. Shares of EXPD have plunged 10.9% in the past six months.

