UPS to Benefit From Export Services Expansion From Kyushu: Here's How

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) recently announced that it is gearing up to improvise its export services from Kyushu. To this end, UPS has begun providing faster export services from additional cities in Kyushu, enabling businesses in the region to grow through UPS’ global logistics network.

Effective March 31, export shipments from almost 800 postal codes in the cities of Iizuka, Koga, Yukuhashi, Miyawaka, Kanda Town, and Kurate Town in Fukuoka prefecture, and Oita and Nakatsu City in Oita prefecture shall now reach their respective destinations globally one business day faster. This service includes a same-day uplift to UPS's daily weekday flights from Kitakyushu Airport.

Pickup cutoff times have been increased by up to 2.5 hours in more than 700 postal areas in Kitakyushu City.

We would like to remind investors that UPS launched daily weekday flights from Kitakyushu Airport in 2023. In December 2024, the company also announced export services utilizing JR Kyushu's bullet train, a step that linked the Shinkansen network with an international air cargo network for the first time.

Makoto Kato, president of UPS Japan, stated, "As the only international express delivery provider with regular flights from Kyushu, we are delighted to provide yet another enhancement to our services to help the region's businesses reach more customers located across the world. A diverse customer base is a key element of a resilient supply chain, and reaching those customers quickly can make all the difference for businesses looking for a competitive edge. With growth expected in industries such as high tech, automotive and cross-border e-commerce in the region, we'll continue to provide the products and services our customers need to make the most of every opportunity."

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.