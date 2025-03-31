UPS Aids Import Fee Transparency via Global Checkout Service Launch

United Parcel Service UPS has launched UPS Global Checkout, a new service that aims to simplify international online shopping by offering full transparency on costs. The service guarantees the total landed cost, including duties, taxes and fees, at checkout, ensuring no surprise charges upon delivery. It provides real-time updates on changes to international tax laws, tariffs and duties, helping both consumers and businesses navigate the complexities of cross-border shipping. UPS Global Checkout is available in 43 countries and delivers to more than 200 destinations globally, making it a significant tool for businesses aiming to expand internationally.

This service enhances the customer experience by removing the uncertainty of additional costs upon delivery, which can often deter international shoppers. By offering guaranteed pricing upfront, it helps increase customer satisfaction and encourages repeat purchases. Additionally, the service uses artificial intelligence to assess the shopping cart and calculate the correct duties and taxes, ensuring data-driven accuracy in cross-border transactions. This feature adds convenience and reduces the chance of errors in the shipping process.

UPS Global Checkout is part of a broader set of tools designed to streamline international e-commerce. UPS Export Assure assists with AI-powered export documentation, while UPS Paperless Invoice eliminates the need for paper forms, saving time and enhancing sustainability. These services simplify cross-border trade and make it easier for businesses to manage international shipping while ensuring compliance with global tariffs and regulations.

Similarly, other transportation companies such as FedEx FDX and GXO Logistics GXO have announced customer-friendly initiatives.

Earlier in the year, rival FedEx introduced the collaborative shipping tool to enhance the import process. The digital tool boosts logistics efficiency by enabling seamless collaboration between importers and shippers while improving shipment visibility.

The AI-powered robot deployed by GXO Logistics represents a significant leap in warehouse automation, offering enhanced inventory control, efficiency and safety. GXO’s robot offers real-time digital models of inventory status, improving accuracy and optimizing space.

