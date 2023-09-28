News & Insights

UPS Agrees To Acquire MNX Global Logistics For Undisclosed Terms

September 28, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire MNX Global Logistics (MNX), a global time-critical logistics provider. The value and terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

The acquisition will bring even more precision and capability to UPS customers in healthcare and related industries who rely upon time-sensitive, often life-impacting logistics solutions.

MNX's capabilities in radio-pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled logistics will help UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken meet the growing demand for these services in the healthcare industry.

Together with UPS Express Critical, the company will offer industry-leading global service to customers in need of time-critical, temperature-sensitive logistics.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary regulatory review and approval.

