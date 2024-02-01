UPMKF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.68, changing hands as low as $32.45 per share. Upm Kymmene Corp shares are currently trading off about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPMKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UPMKF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.858 per share, with $39.132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.96.
