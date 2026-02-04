UPM-Kymmene Turns To Profit In Q4, Despite Weak Sales; Issues H1 Comparable EBIT View

(RTTNews) - UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF, RPL.F), a Finnish forest industry company, reported Wednesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, despite weak sales.

Looking ahead, UPM projects first-half comparable EBIT to be approximately in the range of 325 million euros to 525 million euros, compared to 413 million euros last year.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors has proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.50 euros per share for 2025, confident in UPM's strategy. The dividend represents 113 percent of UPM's comparable earnings per share for 2025.

In the fourth quarter, profit was 258 million euros or 0.49 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 95 million euros or 0.19 euro per share.

Comparable profit for the period was 300 million euros or 0.57 euro per share, compared to 328 million euros or 0.61 euro per share a year ago.

Comparable EBIT decreased 15 percent year-over-year to 355 million euros, and Comparable EBIT margin dropped to 15.3 percent from 15.9 percent last year.

Comparable EBITDA fell to 382 million euros from prior year's 436 million euros, while comparable EBITDA margin at 16.5 percent was same as last year.

Sales dropped to 2.312 billion euros from 2.632 billion euros a year earlier.

In fiscal 2025, comparable EBIT decreased 25 percent year-over-year to 921 million euros with weak margin, and sales fell to 9.656 billion euros from 10.339 billion euros last year.

In Helsinki, UPM shares were trading at 23.61 euros, down 0.55%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.