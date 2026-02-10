Upexi, Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$178.92 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$178.92 million, or -$2.94 per share. This compares with -$1.30 million, or -$1.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 100.7% to $8.05 million from $4.01 million last year.

Upexi, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$178.92 Mln. vs. -$1.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.94 vs. -$1.24 last year. -Revenue: $8.05 Mln vs. $4.01 Mln last year.

