Upexi, Inc. Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service to Enhance Investor Engagement and Communication

Upexi joins Webull's platform to enhance investor engagement and share important updates with its 24 million users.

Upexi, Inc. has announced its participation in the Webull Corporate Connect Service (CCS) to enhance communication with investors and utilize Webull's platform, which serves over 24 million registered users. This initiative aims to improve transparency and engagement with shareholders by providing direct access to company updates, earnings reports, and key announcements. Upexi CEO Allan Marshall emphasized the importance of maintaining clear communication with both current and potential investors as part of the company's growth strategy. Through this collaboration, Upexi hopes to increase visibility and market awareness while connecting with retail investors on a platform they frequently use.

Potential Positives

Upexi has joined the Webull Corporate Connect Service platform, significantly enhancing its engagement and transparency with a large base of 24 million registered users.

The initiative reinforces Upexi's commitment to transparent communication with investors, possibly increasing investor trust and involvement.

Through the Webull platform, Upexi will provide timely updates on company news and key announcements, which can help in boosting market awareness and visibility.

This partnership allows Upexi to connect with retail investors where they are active, potentially leading to greater community building and investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of joining the Webull Corporate Connect Service may indicate that Upexi is facing challenges in directly engaging with investors, prompting the need to utilize third-party platforms for communication.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding future performance and results, which could create skepticism among investors about the company's growth prospects.

Upexi’s diversification into the cryptocurrency space could raise concerns over the volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrencies, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Upexi's recent announcement about Webull?

Upexi announced its partnership with Webull to enhance investor engagement and transparency through the Corporate Connect Service platform.

How can investors connect with Upexi on Webull?

Investors can follow Upexi on Webull using the app on their smartphone or tablet device.

What updates will Upexi share on Webull?

Upexi will share timely updates, including company news, earnings reports, and key announcements through the Webull platform.

What is the goal of Upexi's partnership with Webull?

The partnership aims to improve visibility, market awareness, and community engagement with investors.

Where can I find more information about Upexi?

More information about Upexi can be found on their website at www.upexi.com.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI),



a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced joining the Webull Corporate Connect Service (CCS) platform to increase engagement and transparency with investors.





Upexi’s portal on the Webull Corporate Connect Service provides a direct communication channel for shareholders and potential investors, reinforcing the Company's commitment to engaging with the investment community. Through Webull, Upexi will share timely updates, including company news, earnings reports, presentations, and other key announcements.





“At Upexi, transparent and consistent communication with our shareholders and prospective investors is a top priority. As we continue to execute on key initiatives and drive growth across the business, we recognize the importance of increasing visibility, market awareness, and community,” said Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi. “Adding the Webull platform to our investor communications strategy allows us to meet retail investors where they are, providing real-time updates and engagement through a platform they actively use.”





To stay up to date on Upexi’s recent developments on the Webull Corporate Connect Service platform, current Webull users can follow UPXI from the app on their smartphone or tablet device. To download the app and register for your free Webull account, visit



www.webull.com/trading-platforms



.







About Upexi, Inc.







Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit





www.upexi.com





.





Follow Upexi on X -





https://twitter.com/upexitreasury









Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -





https://x.com/marshall_a22015









Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -





https://x.com/thetinyant











About Webull Financial







Webull Corporation owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at



www.webullcorp.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Company Contact







Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer





Email:



Brian.Rudick@upexi.com







Phone: (216) 347-0473







Investor Relations Contact







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





Email:





Upexi@KCSA.com









Phone: (212) 896-1254



