Upcoming Crypto Listings on Binance

If a cryptocurrency gets listed on a centralized exchange such as Binance, it has the potential to generate strong momentum and deliver big gains for early investors. That’s why crypto enthusiasts often speculate about which altcoins will make it into upcoming Binance listings.

The platform is very selective about which cryptos it includes, and it doesn’t give crypto investors a bird’s eye view of the decision-making progress. Predicting which cryptos will win approval to be upcoming Binance listings is like taking a shot in the dark, but there are a few cryptocurrencies that have a better chance than others.

This guide will unveil some of the cryptocurrencies that may be the next upcoming Binance listings. This list of cryptos focuses on digital assets that have strong demand, effective security measures and promising utility.

SpacePay (SPY)

SpacePay is a decentralized fintech company that aims to make digital transactions quicker and easier. The company aims to help people pay with crypto and allows merchants to accept payments in crypto. The company works with more than 325 wallets and has its own digital token under the ticker SPY.

SpacePay only charges a 0.5% transaction fee for merchants, which is more competitive than credit and debit cards. SPY token holders get to vote on key decisions that will affect SpacePay and early access to new features. SpacePay token holders also receive a percentage of the company’s total revenue.

Because of its practical and easily scalable utility, SpacePay could be a candidate for Binance listing in the future. With a current market cap of just $506 million, it remains a relatively under-the-radar opportunity.

Best Wallet (BEST)

The Best Wallet coin is the native cryptocurrency in the Best Wallet app. This coin unlocks several perks, such as lower transaction fees in the trades you make with Best Wallet. This coin gives investors exposure to Best Wallet’s growth, which is an opportunity in itself as the digital crypto wallet has been expanding its reach.

Best Wallet now has more than 500,000 users, and the coin commands a $50 million market cap. The Best Wallet coin is less than one year old, but with a fast-growing digital wallet backing it, the cryptocurrency is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Snorter (SNORT)

Snorter is a token that bills itself as the Solana meme crypto trading bot. It is currently in the second of its four roadmap stages, including a presale and community beta testing, a bot launch on the Solana platform, token generation and bridge implementation. Snorter includes a advanced features that allow crypto enthusiasts to engage in safer trading and meme coin sniping, including secure swaps, automated sniping, honeypot detection, limit orders, copy trading and rug-pull protection.

According to Business Research Insights, the crypto trading bot market size was valued at approximately $41.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $154 billion by 2033, which represents a compound annual growth rate of about 14% from 2025 to 2033. If SOLX is added to the Binance platform, it could benefit from that projected industry growth.

Solaxy (SOLX)

Solaxy has a market cap above $100 million, which has more than doubled over the past year. This cryptocurrency aims to offer a future-proof network and unmatched scalability through the first-ever Layer-2 scaling solution for solana.

The cryptocurrency’s founders tout it as the next evolution in blockchain technology. It’s also a meme coin that features surfing Pepe as its mascot. There are 500 million SOLX available, and more than 420 million of them are in investors’ wallets. Given its rapidly expanding market cap, crypto enthusiasts should keep an eye on SOLX as a potential candidate for listing on Binance.

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)

The BTC bull token is a new cryptocurrency that launched earlier in 2025. This digital asset is for bitcoin bulls, as it offers BTC airdrops as the cryptocurrency reaches major milestones. BTC bull token holders have been promised a huge airdrop once bitcoin reaches $250,000.

The company behind the token will either airdrop BTC or burn a percentage of the BTC bull token supply every time BTC goes up by another $25,000. BTCBULL also has a high staking APR. This token has crushed the market, soaring by more than 4,000% in the few months that it has been available. The BTC bull token has a pedestrian $56,000 market cap, making it a tiny altcoin.

Akash Network (AKT)

Akash network is the native coin of its namesake decentralized cloud platform, which lets you tap into global GPU power for a fraction of the cost. The cryptocurrency’s blockchain allows people access at prices that are 85% lower than hyperscale cloud providers. Users of this blockchain are anonymous while enabling user privacy and security.

AKT has a $342 million market cap but is down roughly 70% over the past year. However, the coin more than doubled its value from its inception in November 2024 to early December 2024, demonstrating how quickly its fortunes can change.

Should you buy cryptocurrencies before they get listed on Binance?

Buying cryptocurrencies before they get listed on Binance is similar to buying a stock before its IPO. More investors will invest in a cryptocurrency shortly after it’s been listed on major exchanges like Binance, but in either case, the investment is speculative in nature.

There is no guarantee that any crypto on this list gets added to Binance. Crypto investors have to speculate which ones will wind up on the popular brokerage firm. Furthermore, one downside to buying small market cap cryptos is that they are often very volatile. Some cryptocurrencies quickly lose value and never end up on popular exchanges. Putting too much of your money into a single altcoin presents an elevated risk, especially if you are nearing retirement and should instead be looking into conservative investments and wealth preservation.

If you want to invest in altcoins, it’s better to look for investments that have utility. Some cryptocurrencies make data storage more accessible or are tied to AI agents. These are some examples of utility in the crypto industry. Other cryptocurrencies are based solely on memes and don’t hold intrinsic value beyond the value that people assign to them.

Crypto investors can consider diversifying a small portion of their money toward altcoins for the potential to realize significant gains. However, these investments shouldn’t make up a large percentage of your portfolio.

