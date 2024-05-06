Upbound Group (UPBD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.48, changing hands as high as $31.55 per share. Upbound Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPBD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.005 per share, with $36.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.51.

