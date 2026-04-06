UPBD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/26, Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 4/28/26. As a percentage of UPBD's recent stock price of $17.75, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Upbound Group Inc to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when UPBD shares open for trading on 4/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UPBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPBD's low point in its 52 week range is $15.82 per share, with $28.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.71.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UPBD makes up 1.48% of the KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (Symbol: KVLE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding UPBD).

In Monday trading, Upbound Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.