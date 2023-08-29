News & Insights

Markets
TIGR

UP Fintech Q2 Non-GAAP Profit Rises

August 29, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (TIGR), a Singapore-based online brokerage firm, reported that its second quarter non-GAAP profit attributable to the company was US$15.3 million, up 48.4% quarter-over-quarter and nearly 3.4 times year-over-year, achieving a two-year record high, surpassing the previous year's total.

During the second quarter, 58,582 new customer accounts were added to the company's global portfolio, bringing the total to 2.12 million. A total of 29,077 new customers with deposits (funded accounts) were added this quarter, elevating the total number of funded accounts to 840,931, marking a 15% increase year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.