UP Fintech Q2 Non-GAAP Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (TIGR), a Singapore-based online brokerage firm, reported that its second quarter non-GAAP profit attributable to the company was US$15.3 million, up 48.4% quarter-over-quarter and nearly 3.4 times year-over-year, achieving a two-year record high, surpassing the previous year's total.

During the second quarter, 58,582 new customer accounts were added to the company's global portfolio, bringing the total to 2.12 million. A total of 29,077 new customers with deposits (funded accounts) were added this quarter, elevating the total number of funded accounts to 840,931, marking a 15% increase year-over-year.

