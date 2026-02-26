Markets

UOL Group Posts Rise In FY Earnings

February 26, 2026 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - UOL Group Limited (UOLGF.PK), Thursday announced financial results for the full year, reporting net profit of $613.9 million compared to $523.1 million in the previous year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled $481.7 million, up 34 percent from $358.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to strong performance across most segments.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the company's revenue rose 16 percent, to $3.234 billion from last year's $2.794 billion, mainly due to higher revenue across most segments.

UOL's stock closed at $9.18 on the OTC Markets on February 5.

