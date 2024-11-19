UOB Reports Record Profit Amid ASEAN Growth

United Overseas Bank ( (UOVEY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Overseas Bank presented to its investors.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) is a Singapore-based multinational banking corporation offering a broad range of financial services across the ASEAN region, including wholesale, retail, and global markets banking. The bank is recognized for its strong connectivity and a robust balance sheet, positioning it as a key player in the banking sector.

In its third quarter of 2024, UOB reported a record core net profit of S$1.6 billion, marking an 11% year-on-year increase. This growth was supported by a diversified income stream across its core business segments and a strong performance in key ASEAN markets. The successful integration of Citigroup’s portfolio in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia was highlighted as a significant achievement, contributing to the bank’s enhanced capabilities.

Key performance indicators for UOB in the third quarter included a 10% quarter-on-quarter increase in core operating profit to S$2.2 billion and a stable non-performing loan ratio at 1.5%. The bank also reported a notable rise in net fee income by 7% year-on-year, reaching a new high of S$630 million, largely driven by wealth management services. Additionally, trading and investment income surged, contributing to a 70% increase in other non-interest income.

UOB maintained strong asset quality and capital ratios, with its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improving to 15.5%. The bank’s liquidity position remained healthy, supported by a robust net stable funding ratio of 116%. Despite a rise in credit costs, UOB’s overall financial health and strategic positioning signal continued growth potential.

Looking ahead, UOB remains optimistic about its prospects in the ASEAN region, buoyed by strong economic fundamentals and increasing foreign direct investments. The bank plans to leverage its strengthened market position and enhanced capabilities to capitalize on emerging opportunities and sustain its growth trajectory.

