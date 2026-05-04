Unveiling Vistra (VST) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Vistra Corp. (VST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 380.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vistra metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total retail electricity sales volumes' should come in at 34079 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33323 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Retail' stands at $352.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $184.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' will reach $63.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- East' at $659.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $514.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Texas' reaching $458.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $490.00 million.

Vistra shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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