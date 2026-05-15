Unveiling V.F. (VFC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from V.F. (VFC) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.02 per share, indicating an increase of 84.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.13 billion, representing a decline of 0.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some V.F. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Outdoor' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Active' at $595.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' will reach $912.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' to come in at $481.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' should come in at $396.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer' should arrive at $917.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $874.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' of $326.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor' will likely reach $118.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $119.81 million.

Shares of V.F. have demonstrated returns of -14.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), VFC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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