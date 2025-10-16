Unveiling RTX (RTX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from RTX (RTX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, indicating a decline of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.48 billion, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RTX metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' should arrive at $7.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' will reach $8.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Raytheon' of $6.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.10 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' at $737.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $661.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' to reach $655.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $597.00 million.

Shares of RTX have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

