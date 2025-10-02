Unveiling McCormick (MKC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, McCormick (MKC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McCormick metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Flavor Solutions' reaching $745.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer' should arrive at $967.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Flavor Solutions' should come in at $106.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Consumer' will reach $195.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $186.80 million.

Shares of McCormick have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MKC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

