Unveiling Fox (FOXA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Fox (FOXA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.79 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Component- Distribution' to reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Television' should arrive at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Revenues- Corporate and Other' stands at $39.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Component- Other' will reach $309.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Television- Other' will reach $165.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Television- Distribution' at $860.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Television- Advertising' of $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -34.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising' to come in at $356.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Distribution' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other' will reach $109.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Fox shares have recorded returns of +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FOXA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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