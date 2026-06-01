Unveiling DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DocuSign (DOCU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $824.88 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DocuSign metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should arrive at $16.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription' at $807.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP billings' will reach $804.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $739.61 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Customers' stands at 1.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.70 million.

Analysts forecast 'Enterprise & Commercial Customers' to reach 286.38 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 268.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $667.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $626.87 million.

Shares of DocuSign have experienced a change of +9.5% in the past month compared to the +6.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOCU is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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