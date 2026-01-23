Unveiling Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.88 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Total' should come in at 1.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.12 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Automotive' should arrive at 60.05 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.30 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' to come in at 57.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.97 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal' will reach 9.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Core adjusted operating ratio' at 56.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Grain' will likely reach 164.46 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 161.40 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Coal' stands at 124.24 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115.50 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Potash' to reach 47.25 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.30 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur' of 17.54 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.60 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Forest products' reaching 32.54 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35.10 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics' will reach 140.84 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 149.30 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads - Metals, minerals and consumer products' will reach 121.24 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 125.40 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.