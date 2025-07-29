Unveiling Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn (BOOT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $490.77 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boot Barn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores Opened/Acquired' should come in at 14 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average store square footage, end of period' stands at 11,183 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,063 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Stores operating at end of period' at 473 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 411 .

Analysts forecast 'Total retail store square footage, end of period' to reach 5.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.55 million.

Over the past month, shares of Boot Barn have returned +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, BOOT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

