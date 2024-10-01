Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On EPR Props

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $48.64, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 5.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.21.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of EPR Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $47.00 $45.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $45.00 $42.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $54.00 $54.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $44.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $47.50 $42.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EPR Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of EPR Props's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPR Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EPR Props

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

A Deep Dive into EPR Props's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: EPR Props's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: EPR Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.