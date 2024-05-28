Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Marriott Vacations

Analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.0, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $128.20, the current average has increased by 2.96%.

A clear picture of Marriott Vacations's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $161.00 $159.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $121.00 $116.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $102.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $115.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $128.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $149.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Key Indicators: Marriott Vacations's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marriott Vacations's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

