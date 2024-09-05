Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $155.17, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.17%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Booz Allen Hamilton is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $140.00 David Strauss Barclays Lowers Underweight $142.00 $153.00 Cai Rumohr TD Cowen Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $160.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $168.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $136.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Financial Insights: Booz Allen Hamilton

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Booz Allen Hamilton's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.35, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

