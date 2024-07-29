Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Avantor

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.6, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average represents a 6.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $28.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avantor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avantor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Avantor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Avantor

Avantor Inc is involved in providing products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company's offerings include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement. Its brand profile consists of NuSil, RANKEM, POCH, BeneSphera, and Macron Fine Chemicals among others. The firm operates in three geographical segments namely Americas, Europe, and AMEA. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Avantor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avantor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.65% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Avantor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

