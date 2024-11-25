Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On SPS Commerce

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $216.5, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $188.00. A decline of 0.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of SPS Commerce among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $198.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $188.00 $186.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SPS Commerce. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SPS Commerce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SPS Commerce's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SPS Commerce's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services for retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers, and logistics firms to increase supply chain performance, optimize inventory levels and sell-through, reduce operational costs, improve order visibility, and satisfy consumer demands for a seamless omnichannel experience. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Its products are; Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other products like Assortment and Community also it provides one-time services such as professional services and testing and certification. The group derives revenue from recurring monthly fees and set-up fees.

Key Indicators: SPS Commerce's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SPS Commerce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SPS Commerce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SPS Commerce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

