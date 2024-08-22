Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics, revealing an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.04% from the previous average price target of $74.50.

The standing of PROCEPT BioRobotics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $67.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $79.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 61.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

