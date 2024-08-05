Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On IDEX

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $237.75, along with a high estimate of $241.00 and a low estimate of $236.00. A decline of 6.4% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IDEX is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $238.00 $245.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $236.00 $250.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $241.00 $256.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $236.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IDEX. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IDEX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IDEX's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IDEX's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IDEX analyst ratings.

Discovering IDEX: A Closer Look

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire and safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire and safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $3.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

IDEX: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining IDEX's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEX's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IEX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Dec 2021 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.