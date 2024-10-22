Unveiling 23 Analyst Insights On Target

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Target (NYSE:TGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 8 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $175.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.27% from the previous average price target of $172.81.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Target. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Market Perform $168.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $153.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $177.00 $174.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $180.00 $165.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $162.00 $156.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $160.00 $158.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $165.00 $147.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $157.00 $153.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $180.00 $200.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $147.00 $170.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $153.00 $165.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $153.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Target. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Target's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Breaking Down Target's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Target's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.3.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

