Unveiling 18 Analyst Insights On Reddit

Analysts' ratings for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $64.61, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 14.7% from the previous average price target of $56.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Reddit is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $84.00 $70.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $67.00 $57.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Hold $75.00 $75.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $63.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Ben Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $55.00 $40.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $53.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $63.00 $53.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $61.00 $50.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Underperform $45.00 $40.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Reddit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Reddit's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Reddit's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Reddit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 48.38% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -236.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -80.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -31.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reddit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

