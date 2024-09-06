Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On UiPath

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on UiPath (NYSE:PATH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 9 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UiPath, revealing an average target of $15.36, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.78% from the previous average price target of $14.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of UiPath among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $15.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $16.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $13.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00

Delving into UiPath's Background

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

A Deep Dive into UiPath's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UiPath's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UiPath's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

