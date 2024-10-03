Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Blackstone

Analysts' ratings for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $141.55, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $132.33, the current average has increased by 6.97%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blackstone by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $163.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $134.00 - Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $146.00 $145.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $144.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $126.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $114.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $149.00 $134.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $134.00 $143.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Blackstone's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

