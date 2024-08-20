Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Public Service Enterprise

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.3, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.14% from the previous average price target of $72.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Public Service Enterprise by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $62.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $78.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $74.00 $69.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $76.00 $78.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Announces Buy $82.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $72.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $80.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Public Service Enterprise's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Service Enterprise analyst ratings.

Get to Know Public Service Enterprise Better

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Public Service Enterprise: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Public Service Enterprise showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, Public Service Enterprise adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PEG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jan 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PEG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.