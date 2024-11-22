Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd

Unusual total active option classes on open include: British American Tobacco (BTI), Snowflake (SNOW), T-REX 2X INVERSE MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTZ), Kohl’s (KSS), Deckers Brands (DECK), Mini SPX (.XSP), Quantum Computing (QUBT), Fastly Inc (FSLY), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Archer Aviation (ACHR).

