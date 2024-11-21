News & Insights

Unusually active option classes on open November 21st

November 21, 2024

Unusual total active option classes on open include: T-REX 2X LONG NVIDIA DAILY (NVDX), Confluent (CFLT), MongoDB (MDB), Quantum Computing (QUBT), Morgan Stanley (MS), Marathon Patent Group (MARA), NovaDel Pharma (NVDL), Baidu (BIDU), C3 AI (AI), and Cloudflare (NET).

