Unusually active option classes on open November 21st

Unusual total active option classes on open include: T-REX 2X LONG NVIDIA DAILY (NVDX), Confluent (CFLT), MongoDB (MDB), Quantum Computing (QUBT), Morgan Stanley (MS), Marathon Patent Group (MARA), NovaDel Pharma (NVDL), Baidu (BIDU), C3 AI (AI), and Cloudflare (NET).

