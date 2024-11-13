Unusually active option classes on open November 13th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Weyerhaeuser (WY), RealReal (REAL), Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP), Amedisys (AMED), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Rivian (RIVN), JetBlue (JBLU), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), and Archer Aviation (ACHR).

