Unusual Options Activity in DXC Technology (DXC), Uber Technologies (UBER), and Tilray (TLRY)

Unusual Options Activity in DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Today, November 09, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in DXC Technology Company (DXC), which opened at $33.42.

There were 3,041 contracts traded on the $34 strike put option, sold at the bid, dated for November 19th, 2021.

There were an additional 4,041 contracts traded on the $33 strike put option, bought at the ask, dated for March 18th, 2021.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 708,200 shares and $1,780,000 in premium traded. As the November 19th expiration chain has approximately 3,000 volume and 3,200 open interest, it might be intuited these puts were rolled out to a later date.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in DXC Technology Company from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after DXC Technology Company reported its Q3 earnings.

The charts above represent DXC Technology Company’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, DXC has had 7,089 puts traded, which is 1,298% greater than its 30-day put average.

Unusual Options Activity in Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

Again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy activity in Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), which opened today at $45.91.

There were a total of 4,227 contracts traded on the $47.5 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for February 18th, 2022.

These contracts represent a put credit spread, approximately 422,700 shares, and $1,400,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Uber Technologies, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

In addition to the above, it is suspected a series of put orders came through, potentially from the same trader or entity:

These orders after Joey Frenette at TipRanks reported that Uber Technologies, Inc.’s “managers have done an excellent job of navigating out of the gutter this year”.

The charts above represent Uber Technologies, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 75.9% of the volume at these levels, with 76.8% being ask-side orders, and 98% being in calls.

Unusual Options Activity in Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

Finally, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), which opened at $12.14.

There were 7,000 contracts traded on the $15 strike call option, bought at the ask, dated for December 17th, 2021.

Additionally, there were another 7,000 contracts traded on the $15 strike puts option, sold at the bid and for the same date.

Altogether these orders represent approximately 1,400,000 shares and $3,048,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Tilray, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after Joe Tenebruso at The Motley Fool reported that there were “reports of a forthcoming Republican-led marijuana legalization bill appeared to drive excitement for pot stocks among investors”.

The charts above represent Tilray, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 96.2% of the volume at these levels, with 78.9% being bid-side orders, 75.2% in put premiums.

