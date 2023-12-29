Unusual Options Activity and Flow in Paypal (PYPL)

Today, we Unusual Whales saw tons of unusual options activity, order flow, stock volume, and general options flow. Let's look at some for Paypal (PYPL).

Here are the options volume by expiry currently for PYPL:

Here are the top volume chains currently for PYPL:

Here are the top open interest (OI) changes currently for PYPL full option chains:

Here are, at the time of writing, some unusual contracts currently for PYPL's options:

You can see the full noteworthy options in PYPL at Unusual Whales. It is vital to look at the whole flow to better conceptualize unusual options, which we will give a screenshot of below.

Here is the Netflow for Paypal:

Looking at the big flow for today, you can see further information. Seen above at the very top is the aforementioned chain’s largest flow of puts and calls today. Go to flow to see more.

Lastly, it is instructive to take a look at recent flow alerts for the symbol. Here are some recent flow alerts found on Unusual Whales:

