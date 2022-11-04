Unusual Options Activity and Flow in Apple (AAPL)

On November 2, 2022, among the underlying components of the NYSE, Unusual Whales saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Apple (AAPL) 4/21 P $135.00.

The following screenshot from Unusual Whales shows a large premium, bearish, contracts that are monthly and ask-side. The Bid-Ask is $7.05 - $7.24, the premium is $25K to $20.9M, open interest is at 3,026, and the volume is from 82 to 30,523.

You can see the full noteworthy options in AAPL at Unusual Whales. It is vital to look at the whole flow to better conceptualize unusual options, which we will give a screenshot of below.

Looking at the historical flow, you can see further information. Seen above at the very top is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume of puts and calls, in red and green respectively, and the price in white. Seen in the middle is the price, in blue, gamma score, in purple, flow ratio, in green, and cumulative premium options effect, or COPE, in orange.

The Unusual Whales intraday analyst page shows further information, as well. Looking at intraday analyst page for today, you can see the most active chains and chains with the highest open interest, as well as the intraday options volume, with puts and calls being noted in red and green respectively.

