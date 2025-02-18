News & Insights

UNM

Unum Group To Repurchase Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock

February 18, 2025 — 10:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock from time to time beginning on April 1, 2025.

The board of directors also authorized the termination of the company's current share repurchase program as of March 31, 2025, with any unused amount under that program expiring as of that date.

