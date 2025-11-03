Markets
Unum Group Reports Sharp Drop In Q3 Profit

November 03, 2025 — 05:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) Monday reported net income of $39.7 million, or $0.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, down sharply from $645.7 million, or $3.46 per share, in the same period last year.

Total revenue rose to $3.38 billion from $3.22 billion a year ago, driven by higher premium income of $2.69 billion, up from $2.63 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, net income totaled $564.4 million, compared with $1.43 billion for the same period in 2024. Year-to-date revenue increased to $9.83 billion from $9.65 billion, while earnings per share declined to $3.23 from $7.52 last year.

UNM closed Monday's trading at $72.93, down $0.49 or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

