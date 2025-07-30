Unum Group Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y

Unum Group’s UNM second-quarter 2025 operating net income of $2.07 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%. The bottom line decreased 4.2% year over year.

The quarterly results reflected weakness in the Unum U.S, Corporate segments and Closed Block segments, partially offset by higher premiums across Unum International, Colonial Life.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of Unum Group were $3.4 billion, up 4.2% year over year, driven by higher premium income and improved net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.

Premiums increased 4.6% from the prior-year quarter to $2.7 billion. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by whiskers.

Total benefits and expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $2.9 billion, largely attributable to higher policy benefits, including remeasurement gain, commissions, interest and debt expense, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other expenses. Our estimate was 2.8 billion.

Quarterly Segment Update

Unum U.S.: Premium income was $1.8 billion, up 3.9% year over year.

Adjusted operating income declined 11% year over year to $318.2 million. This was attributable to lower adjusted operating income at group disability as well as group life and accidental death and dismemberment. An increase in supplemental and voluntary line’s adjusted operating income limited the downside.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $351 million. Our estimate was $354.4 million.

Unum International: Premium income of $271.1 million increased 18.5% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $41.6 million, down 2.1% year over year. Our estimate was $43.7 million.

The Unum U.K. line of business premium income was £166.9 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter due to in-force block growth. Adjusted operating income, in local currency, of £29.4 million was down 9.5% from a year ago.

The benefit ratio was 75, which deteriorated 550 basis points (bps) owing to higher inflation-linked experience in benefits and higher incidence in the group long-term disability product line, partially offset by favorable incidence in the group life product line. Sales decreased 13.5% year over year to £38.3 million.

Persistency increased in the group long-term disability, group life product line and the supplemental line of business.

Colonial Life: Premium income rose 3.6% from the prior-year figure to $462.1 million, primarily due to prior period sales and favorable overall persistency

Sales increased 2.9% from the year-ago figure to $126.5 million. Adjusted operating income increased 0.4% from the prior-year period to $117.4 million. Our estimate was $115.8 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was $122 million.

Persistency was 78.5%, which increased 30 bps year over year.

The benefit ratio deteriorated 50 bps year over year to 48.3, primarily due to unfavorable benefit experience in the accident, sickness, and disability product line.

Closed Block: Adjusted operating income was $3.9 million, which declined 92.5% year over year. Our estimate was $39.7 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $33.6 million.

Corporate: The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $31.7 million against $45.3 million earned in the year-ago quarter due to an increase in net investment income, driven by an increase in miscellaneous investment income and an increase in the level of invested assets. Our estimate for loss was $48.2 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of $45.3 million.

Capital Management

As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for the company’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 485%.

Unum Group exited the second quarter of 2025 with liquidity worth $1.9 billion.

Book value per share grew 18.2% year over year to $65.7 as of June 30, 2025.

UNM bought back 3.8 million shares for $303.3 million.

2025 Guidance

For 2025, UNM expects a revised after-tax adjusted operating income per shareof approximately $8.50 compared with $8.44 in 2024.

Performance of Other Insurers

First American Financial FAF reported a second-quarter 2025 operating income per share of $1.53, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. The bottom line increased 20.5% year over year. Operating revenues of $1.8 billion increased 14.2% year over year due to higher direct premiums and escrow fees, agent premiums, as well as information and other and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. Operating revenues of $1.8 billion increased 14.2% year over year due to higher direct premiums and escrow fees, agent premiums, as well as information and other and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

Chubb Limited CB reported second-quarter 2025 core operating income of $6.14 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year. Net premiums written improved 6.3% year over year to $14.2 billion in the quarter, which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our estimate was pegged at $14 billion. Net investment income was $1.5 billion, up 6.8 % year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.9 billion. Revenues of $14.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker but improved 6.9% year over year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported second-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.97 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line increased 52.7% year over year. Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $2.8 billion, which improved 15.3% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 0.1%. Investment income, net of expenses, increased 17.8% year over year to $285 million. Net written premiums climbed 11.1% year over year to $2.7 billion, driven by premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures, as well as contributions to growth from Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.

